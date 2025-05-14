I have mused multiple times in Dr’s Newsletter over the incredulous and life-giving properties of Nature’s secret, silicic acid. Just use ‘silicic acid’ as your search term under my posts and you will find at least thirty relevant posts.

Now let me introduce you to another of silicic acid’s wonders and one that if taken seriously would benefit agriculture to the tune of many millions of pounds.

What do you know about powdery mildews? As gardeners, as farmers it will have blighted your life, pun intended. As wine growers it will have cost you vintages. Fungicides are not only expensive they are unwanted additions to any crop and certainly so with respect to the grapes that must be crushed to produce a favourite wine.

One day in the laboratory I made a fascinating discovery. I was growing horsetail, remember horsetail, hydroponically in the presence and absence of added silicic acid.

I aimed to prove that while horsetail is the archetypal silica accumulator it will also grow perfectly well in the complete absence of added silicic acid. My hypothesis was proven, horsetail grew perfectly well in water completely lacking in silicic acid. That is until one morning I noted something different.

While horsetail grown in the presence of silicic acid (A above) was healthy, horsetail grown in the absence of silicic acid (B above) had acquired a fungal infection. Silicon-deficient horsetail had succumbed to powdery mildew.

A new scientific experiment was born and we set about understanding why silicic acid protected against infection by powdery mildew. Using state-of-the-art microscopy we were able to demonstrate that silicic acid deposited as biogenic silica in the cell walls of horsetail prevented infection by powdery mildew. (Do email me if you would like a pdf of the paper.) Biogenic silica deposited in tissues prevented penetration of the hyphae of the powdery mildew fungus.

Now, before you suggest that this silicon-mediated protection is only a property of horsetail and that such a mechanism could not prevent powdery mildew in say, vines, hold on. Previously we had already shown that silicon-mediated protection against fungal infection in thale cress , Arabidopsis, was also due to silica deposition in thale cress tissues. (Again, email me if you would like a pdf copy of the paper.)

Below is all you need to know about how silicic acid protects against fungal infection in plant leaves.

So, grape growers and others suffering the ravages and economic costs of powdery mildews you now have a wholly organic means of dealing with this important infection. Increase the silicic acid content of your soil. How you achieve this will probably be the subject of a future musing.