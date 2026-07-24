Something For The Weekend II
Human exposure to aluminium and the Human Shutdown
I recently contributed to a new documentary series called The Human Shutdown. Seems appropriate when considering human exposure to aluminium.
You can watch my edited interview through the link on our website. You have probably heard it all before but if you are at a loss as to what to do this weekend then…
Enjoy, comments welcome as always.
Great video, excellent summary of your knowledge and position, punchy and direct, good reminder even for the converted. Nice one. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for everything you do to bring awareness to the detrimental affects of aluminium in the body.
Did you see the CDC updated thrir vaccine safety page to say 1 in 2 parents of autistic parents believe vaccines were a trigger and that they have ZERO safety studies on the combined childhood schedule or aluminium adjuvants.
They said they cannot say vaccines don't cause autism and aluminium has been highlighted as a possible risk and more studies are needed..
Please take a look if you haven't. 🙏