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Dr’s Newsletter

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
6d

Great video, excellent summary of your knowledge and position, punchy and direct, good reminder even for the converted. Nice one. Thank you for sharing.

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1 reply by Dr Christopher Exley
Michaela Holden's avatar
Michaela Holden
4d

Thanks for everything you do to bring awareness to the detrimental affects of aluminium in the body.

Did you see the CDC updated thrir vaccine safety page to say 1 in 2 parents of autistic parents believe vaccines were a trigger and that they have ZERO safety studies on the combined childhood schedule or aluminium adjuvants.

They said they cannot say vaccines don't cause autism and aluminium has been highlighted as a possible risk and more studies are needed..

Please take a look if you haven't. 🙏

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