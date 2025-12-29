Something To Ponder Upon
A little science for the interested
We recently published this new paper;
If you would like a free copy from the publisher then please use this link before it expires on February 17th 2026.
Happy New Year!
Allow me to extend my admiration do you and the authors of this paper. Between all of the authors this represents more than 100 years of experience and also dedication to the truth of medicine. Thank you for never giving up despite the heinous attack, not only you but, on every author listed here.
Many thanks, Dr. Exley and all the great docs who contributed to this new paper.
The Evils and their Fake Studies - Man oh Man, continuing to do this to us all, they keep reminding us that we CANNOT trust them and our medical system at all. We can't trust our local doctors, our local hospitals.
The Evil Ones' Motus Operandi, is to create FAKE studies to push their $ money making schemes.
How many MILLIONS died, are forever harmed, by the recent biggie Fake they pulled on the World, during covid. To save their $$ "Vaccine", they created the FAKE HCQ "studies" (Solidarity and Recovery).
Link - the Fake HCQ studies - funded by the WHO and guess Who?, Bill and Melinda GATES. https://www.libertynation.com/fda-hydroxychloroquine-ban-fake-science-and-political-agendas/
**Blood is on the hands of these Evil Ones. We must stop them.