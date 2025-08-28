I wrote a substack recently called Circling the Wagons. In this post I described how the aluminium industry and their collaborators such as the pharmaceutical industry are preparing for an announcement on autism by RFK Jr.
Recent further evidence of this activity comes from the scientific establishment mouthpiece of Big Pharma, Springer Nature. A lengthy, actually verbose, lesson on misinformation regarding autism starring various scientists with serious vested interests. Essentially these ‘scientists’ report that we already know why the incidence of autism is escalating (an epidemic of diagnoses) and we know that the cause of autism is genetic, though regarding the latter we cannot be exactly sure which genes are involved. So, RFK Jr can have nothing of consequence to report to Trump in September.
The individuals behind this propaganda and their myriad supporters are content with the status quo.
If I had been the ‘journalist’ asking the questions of these ‘scientists’ I would have asked them if they have ever examined the brain tissue of any individual who died with a diagnosis of autism. I can only assume that they have not.
I have examined the brain tissue of ten such individuals. Essentially at that time in 2017 all available brain tissue relating to autism from the Oxford Brain Bank.
What we found was published in our seminal paper in 2018. The quantitative data were further confirmed in our follow-up paper in 2020.
If the ‘journalist’ who write the Springer Nature piece had asked me what I had found I would have reported that ten out of ten autism cases ( three girls and seven boys) had brain damage and that this damage was associated with aluminium. The individuals in our study were young, the oldest by some margin being fifty years old, and all died with brain damage commensurate with neurodegenerative conditions such as congophilic amyloid angiopathy (CAA/AD) and late onset epilepsy.
A good ‘journalist’ might then have returned to the lame duck scientists who were proponents of a genetic cause for autism and asked them how their theories of genes and an epidemic of over diagnosis explained the brain damage found in ten out of ten autism cases. I am sure that we would all like to hear their reasoning.
In the meantime I will take this opportunity to bring all my substack posts on the subject of aluminium and autism under one roof. In this way any lazy ‘journalist’ writing for Springer Nature will not have the excuse of ignorance.
I intend to publish further images of aluminium-induced brain damage in autism in the future but, I hope you can agree, the Springer Nature propaganda is just that.
The industry zealots are quite content to see more and more infants brain damaged by aluminium, probably as a consequence of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines. Brain damage in infants, as described by some as autism, is wholly preventable. We should start this revolution by stopping the injection of aluminium into our children. Over to you Secretary Kennedy.
Change starts just with one person. You have been that person. Please keep it up!
We think your logic sound and your case compelling - until proven otherwise, our view now is that the cause of the autism epidemic is most likely to be aluminium poisoning and the evidence is your work. One sure way to find out would be a world wide ban on all vaccinations for five years and a then an analysis of new autism cases. We have no doubt what the result of that would be.