I wrote a substack recently called Circling the Wagons. In this post I described how the aluminium industry and their collaborators such as the pharmaceutical industry are preparing for an announcement on autism by RFK Jr.

Circling The Wagons Dr Christopher Exley · Jul 15 In a recent substack post I speculated as to why the subject of human exposure to aluminium was absent from a MAHA report. Read full story

Recent further evidence of this activity comes from the scientific establishment mouthpiece of Big Pharma, Springer Nature. A lengthy, actually verbose, lesson on misinformation regarding autism starring various scientists with serious vested interests. Essentially these ‘scientists’ report that we already know why the incidence of autism is escalating (an epidemic of diagnoses) and we know that the cause of autism is genetic, though regarding the latter we cannot be exactly sure which genes are involved. So, RFK Jr can have nothing of consequence to report to Trump in September.

The individuals behind this propaganda and their myriad supporters are content with the status quo.

If I had been the ‘journalist’ asking the questions of these ‘scientists’ I would have asked them if they have ever examined the brain tissue of any individual who died with a diagnosis of autism. I can only assume that they have not.

I have examined the brain tissue of ten such individuals. Essentially at that time in 2017 all available brain tissue relating to autism from the Oxford Brain Bank.

What we found was published in our seminal paper in 2018. The quantitative data were further confirmed in our follow-up paper in 2020.

If the ‘journalist’ who write the Springer Nature piece had asked me what I had found I would have reported that ten out of ten autism cases ( three girls and seven boys) had brain damage and that this damage was associated with aluminium. The individuals in our study were young, the oldest by some margin being fifty years old, and all died with brain damage commensurate with neurodegenerative conditions such as congophilic amyloid angiopathy (CAA/AD) and late onset epilepsy.

A good ‘journalist’ might then have returned to the lame duck scientists who were proponents of a genetic cause for autism and asked them how their theories of genes and an epidemic of over diagnosis explained the brain damage found in ten out of ten autism cases. I am sure that we would all like to hear their reasoning.

In the meantime I will take this opportunity to bring all my substack posts on the subject of aluminium and autism under one roof. In this way any lazy ‘journalist’ writing for Springer Nature will not have the excuse of ignorance.

My first significant post on the subject was called;

Aluminium and Autism Dr Christopher Exley · March 28, 2022 Severe, debilitating autism is a consequence of brain damage. Damage to the brain is invariably inflicted during the first months of an infant’s life. In rarer cases the damage may originate in the womb. Susceptibility to brain damage will be significantly influenced by genetic factors. However, as in Alzheimer’s in later life, toxins are responsible fo… Read full story

I followed this with;

Let's Call A Spade A Spade Dr Christopher Exley · Apr 15 I can only admire the resolve of RFK Jr. At a recent HHS news conference he declared that we would know the environmental cause(s) of the autism epidemic by September this year. He intimated that this would be achieved through research at the NIH. You can unpack his pronouncements in a number of ways though you can be quite sure that he knows that no ne… Read full story

Next is;

Aluminium and Autism: The Evidence Dr Christopher Exley · Jul 23 In 2013 at the inquest into the death of Mrs Carole Cross the coroner Mr Michael Rose confirmed in his narrative verdict a role for aluminium in the brain damage leading to her death. To my knowledge this was the first time in a court of law where human exposure to aluminium was causatively linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Read full story

And

And most recently

Aluminium, Autism and Epilepsy Dr Christopher Exley · Aug 18 While we all anticipate the imminent announcement from RFK Jr and HHS concerning the cause of the catastrophic rise in cases of diagnosed autism I thought it pertinent to keep my foot on the throat of the international aluminium industry and their myriad collaborators in governments across the globe. Read full story

I intend to publish further images of aluminium-induced brain damage in autism in the future but, I hope you can agree, the Springer Nature propaganda is just that.

The industry zealots are quite content to see more and more infants brain damaged by aluminium, probably as a consequence of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines. Brain damage in infants, as described by some as autism, is wholly preventable. We should start this revolution by stopping the injection of aluminium into our children. Over to you Secretary Kennedy.