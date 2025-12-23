One of the greats left the building just now so I couldn’t resist using one of his best songs as part of my musing’s title.

I have recently mused on the subject of Alzheimer’s disease and promised to recap with you how a silicon-rich mineral water imbibed each and every day will help to ward off this terrible disease. Those of you with time on your hands this holiday might like to watch a talk I gave on this subject a few years ago, a presentation that somehow has survived the censorship of YouTube. If you are diligent and patient and watch through to the end the talk will tell you everything you need to know about how and why we should all be drinking silicon-rich mineral waters.

If you prefer the platform of substack to get your fix on this subject then may I recommend some previous musings including;

Silicon-Rich Natural Waters Dr Christopher Exley · May 3, 2022 I have written extensively about the natural history of silicon-rich mineral waters in my recent book, Imagine You Are an Aluminium Atom, and elsewhere. I will not repeat this information herein. I will explain why silicon-rich mineral waters are the ‘notable exception’ mentioned in my previous post, Read full story

and of course for the chemists among you;

A Contribution to Science Dr Christopher Exley · April 22, 2024 I am often asked about the science, my science, that I am most proud of. If I may be immodest, I actually find this a difficult question to answer since I am immensley proud of my scientific record and specifically the science detailed in over 200 peer-reviewed published papers. Good science is tough and getting good science that concerns a subject of c… Read full story

I know that many subscribers to Dr’s Newsletter also appreciate a quick fix so in summary for those of you like me with all the Christmas cooking still to do;

When you drink a mineral water that contains at least 30mg/L (ppm) ‘silica’ (as often written on the bottle) or more acurately at least 14mg/L ‘silicic acid’ (the soluble and hence biologically available form of silicon) you will excrete systemic aluminium in your urine. You will remove aluminium from every tissue in your body.

Peer-reviewed science published in esteemed journals such as the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and eBiomedicine prove this concept.

Unfortunately we had neither the time nor funding to provide definitive answers to common questions such as;

How much silicon-rich mineral water should I drink each day.

For how long should I drink a silicon-rich mineral water before I may notice the benefits.

Is there a dose response, for example, is it more efficient if I drink a water that includes 50mg/L silicon as opposed to 30mg/L.

Our published clinical trials involving healthy adults, individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and individuals with multiple sclerosis used a variety of different silicon-rich mineral waters and drinking regimes. They were all effective in facilitating the removal of aluminium from the body in urine.

I am faced with the same ambiguity as everyone else and I choose to treat silicon-rich mineral waters as a philosophy for healthy living. I drink at least 0.5L/day each and every day without exception.

Finally, and I am going to write this in bold.

No silica/silicon supplement or home made silicon-rich water has ever been shown in the peer-reviewed scientific literature to facilitate the removal of aluminium from the human body.

Silicon-rich natural waters are Nature’s, or if you prefer, The Maker’s gift to all living things. Accept this gift and protect yourself against the tyranny of aluminium this Christmas and every Christmas.

Happy Silicon-Rich Christmas!