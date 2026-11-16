A recent study highlighted in CHD’s the Defender makes a case for needle-free vaccination. My particular interest was piqued by the reference to aluminium adjuvants in the paper’s abstract. However, I was also intrigued by the concept of jet-injected vaccination, something I assumed wrongly was novel. Indeed, I was very surprised to learn that this form of vaccination was fifty years old at least.

Briefly, the needle in conventional vaccination is replaced by a nozzle and a high pressure delivery system. The latter being delivered via a number of possible mechanisms including gunpowder in this latest study. The vaccine plus adjuvant is literally shot into the skin, perhaps this is where the use of ‘shots’ for vaccine injections originated.

Now this is where my intrigue was further piqued as I wondered how effective jet-injection could be in delivering aluminium adjuvants subcutaneously, essentially several millimetres below the skin surface. Vaccines that include an aluminium adjuvant are essentially cloudy solutions of aluminium adjuvant, similar to the TEM images below.

This is why practitioners administering vaccines that include an aluminium adjuvant are urged to shake the vaccine preparation well before injection. Shaking is assumed to break up the aggregates of aluminium adjuvant to allow them passage through the needle.

So I asked myself the question how effective is jet-injection in delivering aluminium adjuvant subcutaneously. Well, the authors of this new paper must know the answer as they are purporting positive influences of aluminium adjuvants on the success of mRNA vaccines.

Well, I huffed and I puffed but I could not find any evidence anywhere in the published research to show that jet-injection does indeed deliver aluminium adjuvant subcutaneously. I decided to send a comment to the editor to this effect and I have copied my comment below.

Related article: http://www.jci.org/articles/view/204021

Other authors:

Title:

Aluminium hydroxyphosphate as an adjuvant in jet injected vaccines

Letter:

Thank you for this intriguing research. Very little is mentioned about the bioinorganic chemistry of aluminium hydroxyphosphate used as an adjuvant in this study. For example see; https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13223-018-0305-2

I have read the paper carefully and I am unable to find any evidence that aluminium hydroxyphosphate penetrates mouse skin following jet injection. Could the authors provide such evidence or at least comment upon the proposed mechanism of action of the adjuvant.

I have also looked for the necessary control experiments in which mice are jet injected with just aluminium hydroxyphosphate, i.e. the adjuvant alone and any subsequent biological reactions in mice receiving such injections. Again, these control experiments are absolutely necessary to understand any proposed mode of action of the adjuvant.

Thank you. I have no conflict of interests.

What do you think, a reasonable comment that the authors of this ‘groundbreaking’ study should be able to address quite easily.

I waited and waited and eventually received the below reply from the editor of the journal.

Dear Dr. Exley,

The Board has reviewed your comments and declined to post them on our website. We do not feel that the post-publication comment section is an appropriate place to request changes to the published article.

If you wish to discuss these issues with the authors, you are welcome to reach out to them directly. Per the manuscript, you may address correspondence to:

Dr. Wadih Arap, Rutgers Cancer Institute, 205 South Orange Avenue, Newark, New Jersey 07101, USA. Phone: 973-558-0078; Email wadih.arap@rutgers.edu. Or to: Dr. Satoshi Uchida, Department of Advanced Nanomedical Engineering, Medical Research Laboratory, Institute of Integrated Research, Institute of Science Tokyo, 1-5-45 Yushima Bunkyo-ku Tokyo 113-8510 Japan. Phone: +81-3-5803-4954; E-mail: uchida.s.3450@m.isct.ac.jp

Sarah Jackson PhD

Executive Editor

Journal of Clinical Investigation

A perplexing if not unexpected reply. I answered as below.

Thank you. I have not requested changes I have asked the authors to respond to critical issues in relation to their methods and hence their interpretation of results. I had hoped that my comment would have been posted alongside the replies from the authors. This is the usual way in which science progresses. There is no point in me writing directly to the authors as they have no obligation to reply.

Whither peer review?

Best wishes

Whither peer review indeed. To complete the circle I wrote to the corresponding author of the paper and sent them my comment to the editor.

You will not be surprised to hear that the authors of the paper have not replied. One can only assume that the authors have not addressed this basic flaw in their study and they are not in a hurry to correct their failing as an online comment with their paper. Peer review should have picked up this issue and either insisted that the authors investigate it experimentally or at the very least that the authors consider that the positive effects of the aluminium adjuvant on the mRNA cannot be explained by classical adjuvant effects subcutaneously.

Ignorance is bliss at The Journal of Clinical Investigation.