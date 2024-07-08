In the final part of the trilogy we examine how the rules governing the chemistry of human exposure to aluminium apply in real life situations.

Rule Number Three

Understand the critical importance of the exposure regime.

The fundamentals of the chemistry of human exposure to aluminium are relatively straightforward in that they define the delivery of Al3+(aq) to target groups.

However, human exposure to aluminium must ultimately be defined by putting Equation 5 (See Part Two) into the context of aluminium’s exposome, from the exposure origin to the exposure outcome, the biological response.

Where this lack of understanding is paramount is in the use of guidelines relating to human exposure to aluminium such as tolerable weekly intakes (TWI) and similar indices. While there are no regulations governing human exposure to aluminium, there are many examples of these meaningless indices, the provenance of which seems to be to reassure populations of the safety of aluminium products in their myriad applications.

Perhaps one of the best examples of this convenient ignorance is where comparisons are made between exposure to aluminium through the gastrointestinal tract and exposure to aluminium through its use as an adjuvant in vaccination and immunotherapy.

How many times have we been informed that:

…the aluminium content of any vaccination schedule (over any particular timeframe) is insignificant in comparison to the aluminium content of an everyday diet….

the inference being that it is only the amount of aluminium which is important in understanding its potential toxicity in humans. Neither the form of the aluminium nor the route of exposure is considered to be of any particular importance. This is a convenient and often cited argument supporting the safety of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines.

However, whether by right or through ignorance, this argument is entirely spurious. The aluminium content of a single vaccine is usually in the range 0.25–1.25 mg/mL. This is a very high total concentration of aluminium, for example, 1.0 mg/mL is equivalent to 37 mM. A typical injection volume is 1.0 mL, so the concentration of now systemic (inside the body) aluminium at the injection site immediately following vaccination will be approximately 37 mM since the volume of the diluent (e.g. the muscle interstitial fluid) at the injection site will be negligible compared to the injection volume.

Aluminium under injection site conditions is extremely cytotoxic. While the majority of the total aluminium might be defined as aluminium burden, Al B (see Equation 5 in Part Two), the biologically reactive fraction, Al BR , is high enough and is sustained for long enough to be biologically available, Al BA , and brings about the cell death that is observed as inflammation (red mark) at the injection site.

It seems to be often forgotten, again perhaps conveniently so by some, that part of the success of aluminium adjuvants in stimulating immunity is in their toxicity at the injection site. However, the toxicity of aluminium adjuvants is not necessarily limited to the delivery of Al3+(aq) at the injection site. The toxicity in the immediate vicinity of the injection site attracts many forms of invading cells, and these set about ‘cleaning up’ the cytotoxic debris including internalisation of much if not all of the remaining particulate aluminium (Al B ).

We now know that these immunoreactive cells can load up their cytoplasm with aluminium adjuvant without immediate detriment to their viability. They become couriers and transport their aluminium load throughout the body. At some point their aluminium load, which initially is contained in lysosome-like vesicles, is released causing death of the courier cell. This cytotoxicity is occurring at locations which are distant from the injection site and could include lymph nodes or even brain tissue. Their fate will be bad news for the tissue of their destination as not only will their cell death be detrimental but the release of significant amounts of biologically reactive aluminium will conceivably add to any toxicity.

The amount of aluminium in any particular vaccine preparation might be considered as insignificant relative to the amount of aluminium which enters the gastrointestinal tract, but the potential for this aluminium to produce toxicity is inevitable at the injection site of the vaccine and possible at target organs distant from the injection site and target organs such as the brain.

Rule number 3, understanding the exposure regime, helps us to understand why aluminium adjuvants are responsible for vaccine-related adverse events in predisposed individuals.

In understanding the chemistry of human exposure to aluminium, it is important to both recognise and account for the simple facts that not all aluminium salts are biologically equal and that not all routes of exposure to aluminium are equivalent in bringing about a biological response or toxicity.

In my next post I will write a brief summary of this trilogy. Something to take away and share with all those doubting the importance of the chemistry of human exposure to aluminium.