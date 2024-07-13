I did my first scientific study on the toxicity of aluminium in 1984. At that time Acid Rain was THE subject of the environment. The tyranny of carbon dioxide and global warming had not yet been imagined. At least it had not been offered for public scrutiny. However, news stories showing dead fish in rivers and lakes and forests seemingly dying abounded and caught the public’s imagination. As a young biologist I was also curious and set about an experiment to elucidate the role played by aluminium in the aforementioned fish deaths. I carried out experiments both to define the acute toxicity of aluminium, essentially what concentration of aluminium would kill a young salmon in less than 48h, and to understand chronic toxicity. For example, did prior exposure to aluminium prevent young salmon from making the transition from fresh to sea water. It was all very exciting and also fruitful, the acquired data contributing towards my degree in biology.

Of course, what these heady times really defined was a lifetime studying aluminium and it has taken this lifetime of experience for me write authoritatively on aluminium and specifically human exposure to aluminium. When I studied for my degree in biology I also studied chemistry and this in particular stood me in very good stead. As I have explained in my book, I am not a chemist but I learned to appreciate the chemistry needed to fully understand the biology of aluminium. This is the chemistry I have written about in this trilogy. I call them simple rules but they are extremely hard learned over forty years of continuous experiment.

You can take these rules and repeat them and if you are questioned about them you may simply say that they come from Mr Aluminium and any query should be directed to him. I am not expecting you to defend them.

The rules tell us that only one form of aluminium is directly responsible for toxicity and this is Al3+(aq).

The rules also tell us that Al3+(aq) is only toxic if it is bound by a sufficient number of affected biomolecules within a timeframe capable of bringing about a biological effect. Biology is robust and it takes multiple insults within any specific period of time before such robustness is overcome by Al3+(aq).

The rules finally tell us that time and place, the exposure regime or the exposome, are critical to the nature of any toxicity due to Al3+(aq).

Contrary to a comment on one of my trilogy posts, chemistry is everything though chemistry in the immediate context of the biology. This is what was coined bioinorganic chemistry.

When I wrote my first Dr’s Newsletter I was the only reader and subscriber. Things have moved on and I am pleased that many thousands now subscribe to my musings. However, I am not your teacher and write primarily for myself and to be a voice opposing the tyranny of aluminium, the aluminium industry and all who sail with her. You know who they are.

My posts are free to all. Everyone can comment on my posts. Not all contributors to substack are so free with their story. I am deeply grateful that some of you choose to be paid subscribers. Your donations are paramount as donations were during my last ten years of active research at the bench. Much of what I have learned and I am now able to share with you through my substack would not have been possible without donations. I am humbled by those who thought and continue to think that my words and actions are worthy of their hard earned dollar, thank you.