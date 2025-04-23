In the great scheme of MAHA I guess you have to start somewhere and so why not phase out artificial dyes used in food products. After all, food dyes have been linked with all manner of health issues and especially perhaps behavioural problems in children and adolescents. Indeed randomised, double-blinded placebo-controlled trials (the so-called gold standard of clinical trials) confirm an association with hyperactivity in children. However, I wonder why food dyes cause children to become hyperactive. Are the organic molecules, often derived from petroleum, that underlie the rainbow of food colourants accessing brain tissue and causing damage leading to neurodevelopmental disorders. Are they? I have not found direct evidence to support such a mechanism of toxicity in children. Please do let me know if you know otherwise. Perhaps food dyes are simply an easier early target for the new broom at the FDA to address. Easier, for example than the contamination of infant formulas or the ingredients of vaccines.

Am I in favour of a complete ban of these additives in food and elsewhere. Absolutely I am. Contrary to what is written in the CHD Defender article, the European diet as well as the American diet is littered, indeed heavily contaminated with artificial food dyes. These products have an entry in my book on page 71 and this is because the majority of these dyes are aluminium-based. Invariably, the synthesis of the dye includes its precipitation as an aluminium salt. So for every dye molecule there is at least one atom of aluminium. So artificial dyes whether used in food or other products such as drugs (see later) add significantly to the body burden of aluminium. Most if not all of the dye-aluminium complexes are unstable at low pH and so will break down to release aluminium in the stomach. They may, of course, then bind aluminium again in the less acidic milieu of the small intestine.

If I remember correctly a colleague of mine, Neil Ward, at the University of Surrey published research in the late 1980s that linked exposure to aluminium through food dyes with incidence of hyperactivity or ADHD in children. I had to leave the hard copy of this paper in my office (with thousands of other papers on aluminium) when I was forced to leave academia in August 2021. However, children’s sweets were a popular student project in my lab and we regularly measured their content of aluminium. Watch out for the blue and purple ones, these will give you a significant hit of aluminium.

Neil Ward’s seminal work on metals and ADHD has been confirmed in many other published papers since, simply search ‘ADHD and aluminum’ and you will find the evidence. Without any other clear mechanism of toxicity of food dyes you cannot rule out aluminium as causative in ADHD and related neurodevelopmental disorders.

I do wonder why the emphasis at the FDA (Food and DRUG administration) is only on food. How often do we take a coloured drug from the aluminium blister pack and consider that its colour is due to an aluminium lake, an aluminium-based dye.

A classic and most scandalous example of the use of an aluminium lake in drug manufacture is shown below.

This example of the use of an aluminium lake to colour a drug used in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease shows the arrogance of the pharmaceutical industry and their complete disdain for anyone suffering this terrible condition. Not only is the drug completely ineffective against the disease anyway but by taking it sufferers will continue to add to their body burden of aluminium, putting out the fire with gasoline as someone once said.

Well, Dr Makary, I agree that ‘mum’ is invariably right and should be heard. However, what concerns me are other voices in his ear. I hear the whispers of the aluminium industry suggesting to Dr Makary that the industry might accept without a fight a ban on aluminium lakes but by no means should the FDA look any further afield at the tyranny of human exposure to aluminium. Time to test the metal of the new broom at the FDA.