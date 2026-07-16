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ClaireD's avatar
ClaireD
Jul 16Edited

Best wishes on a successful surgery and speedy recovery Chris! I vote for you for Captain of the debate team with Aaron!

For anyone who has not seen the cycling physique of Dr. Exley, and wants to have an amazing and interesting education on aluminum toxicity, please watch Age of Aluminum! It may be a life saver for you or your loved ones!

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David Pare's avatar
David Pare
Jul 16

My one experience with hip (and leg) surgery - after a bad accident - I used a PEMF device post surgery. This reduced pain to the point where I didn't need any pain pills. Another option: near infrared. For injured athletes, it reduced "return to play" time by about 50%. This helped me once I could walk again. I didn't know about this immediately post-surgery or I'd have used this too. Just my n=1.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4846838/

830 nm light-emitting diode (led) phototherapy significantly reduced return-to-play in injured university athletes: a pilot study

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