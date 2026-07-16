It has been a while since I shook my hips to the vibes of The Swinging Blue Jeans. I do have the record somewhere hidden in my vinyl collection. The title of this musing has been on my mind for some time now while I await the summons for my forthcoming hip replacement surgery. I have been putting this surgery off for as long as I can but the pain is beginning to take over (not softened by England’s lamb lying down to the wolves of Argentina) and to borrow from FR David, substack words have not come easily these recent days. Hence my comparative recent silence.

While hip surgery has an excellent record of success I have been careful in my discussions with my surgeon as to what exactly will be implanted. Prosthetics, including hip replacements have a varied history of iatrogenic aluminium poisoning. I am assured that the ceramic/HDPE ‘hip’ destined for my body is the optimal option. I will, of course, continue to limit my body burden of aluminium by regular drinking of a silicon-rich natural water.

Silicon-Rich Natural Waters Dr Christopher Exley · May 3, 2022 I have written extensively about the natural history of silicon-rich mineral waters in my recent book, Imagine You Are an Aluminium Atom, and elsewhere. I will not repeat this information herein. I will explain why silicon-rich mineral waters are the ‘notable exception’ mentioned in my previous post, Read full story

In truth I am a little dismayed that over twenty-five years of cycling to work (I don’t drive), almost 80,000 miles, has resulted in worn hips! If you would like to watch me at my cycling peak then catch me in Bert Ehgartner’s fabulous film The Age of Aluminium.

Hips aside, I wanted to comment upon Jefferey Jaxen’s recent post concerning Trump’s nominee for the new director of the CDC.

So, she wants to openly debate Aaron Siri on vaccines. I am sure that this would be an interesting debate. However, Siri (my good friend) is a lawyer, a very good lawyer, he is a not a scientist. What is needed is a transparent and open debate on the safety and efficacy of vaccines with scientists that have dedicated their lives to this subject.

Siri has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the vaccine schedule, probably better than any other non-scientist. But he has not spent his life looking to understand the basic questions relating to vaccination. For example, the debate with the CDC Director should ask if injection of an infectious agent (or part of such) directly into the bloodstream is a safe and effective way to protect against an agent that would normally infect an individual via the respiratory system. I wonder if we have even had such a debate involving informed scientists.

The debate with the CDC Director should also ask if the injection of toxic aluminium salts directly into the bloodstream is a safe procedure, never mind if it is necessary for the function of a vaccine. I am quite certain that this debate involving informed scientists has never taken place.

To borrow from The Swinging Blue Jeans, for goodness sake have the debates with the likes of Aaron Siri but if we really want to understand the question of the safety and efficacy of vaccines then the debate must be with those individuals that have dedicated their lives to science and its most intimate understanding. Darwin did not change the face of science by extensive reading. He changed science through years of experiment. The same is true of the greatest polymath of all Leonardo da Vinci.

Dr Erica Schwartz should you have the privilege of becoming the next director of the CDC then use this position to debate vaccine safety and efficacy with informed scientists. Aaron Siri may then use these debates to bring the bad guys to book and the likes of Joe Rogan can tell the world all about the debates.

They all say that they are going to follow the science. Prove it!