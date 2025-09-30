Dr’s Newsletter

Dr’s Newsletter

Kimpossible Truths
3d

I got banned on Nextdoor (neighborhood networking site) for replying to a Tylenol thread and mentioning aluminum in response to a person making a mercury comment, like don't go there about mercury in vaccines. I'm like no I was referring to Aluminum and here is an article from the leading researcher on the topic. Thanks for being on this platform and giving me easier access to your information to share with my willfully ignorant neighbors. Can only hope a few of them were able to click on it before it was banished from public view. When is Kennedy going to hire you to put an end to vaccines? Oh and I got my X account hacked and shut down for talking about this and EMF's and how harmful Starlink is to the planet.

Dr Christopher Exley's avatar
Dr Christopher Exley
3d

I have taken the below from Altmetric (note when this rule was implemented). So if anyone has a 'public Facebook account' whatever that means, perhaps you could post something about my paper and we can test the system.

Facebook

Modified on: Thu, 17 Sep, 2020 at 12:15 PM

Facebook tracking

Altmetric tracks public Facebook Pages only, meaning that there are a lot of Facebook pages that we cannot track such as personal profiles, private accounts or Group pages, due to data access restrictions. We manually curate tracked Facebook Pages, which are scanned for mentions of scholarly outputs.

