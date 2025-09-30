Today’s short musing is simply a question.

In science there is a metric called Altmetric that tracks social media attention generated by peer-reviewed published papers. Essentially if a paper is mentioned on social media, for example on Facebook, this is recorded by Altmetric and the mention contributes toward something called an Altmetric score. The higher the score the more media attention a paper has received.

Take my seminal paper on aluminium in brain tissue in autism as an example. It has a very impressive Altmetric score of 2917. Wow! However, when you click on the link that tells you how much of this score is attributed to mentions of the paper on Facebook you find, remarkably, that the last time the paper was mentioned on Facebook was in 2019. Really?

Now I might immodestly suggest that this particular paper that has been viewed on the publisher’s website well over one million times (double wow) might have been mentioned on Facebook at least once in the last six years!

Indeed if you look at the Altmetric score for any of my papers you will find that none of them, none of the 200+ peer-reviewed published papers, have apparently been mentioned on Facebook since 2020!

I wonder what happened in 2020 to instigate the complete censorship of my research by Facebook? Alternatively it might be possible that Altmetric is the censor since they are owned by the parent publisher of Springer Nature, Holtzbrinck.

If any of my loyal substack subscribers would like to take part in an experiment and post a comment on Facebook about my autism paper we will see if any of your posts make it to Altmetric. If they do not and I am sure that they will not then send me a link to the Facebook post (drchrisexley@protonmail.com) and I will bombard Altmetric with these links and see how they respond.

All good fun in the world of scientific censorship.