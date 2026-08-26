I returned from my hip replacement surgery yesterday. Just 24h after admission. The anaesthesia was an injection into the lower spine. I opted for no other sedation which meant that I was wholly exposed to the surgery, well to the noises, vibrations and body movements that constitute the procedures. I am glad I chose this option as it taught me the nature of this highly invasive surgery. The sounds were more akin to a carpenter’s workshop than perhaps the surgeon’s theatre. Don’t let anyone tell you that hip replacement operations are trivial even if about 100,000 are carried out in the UK every year. I would doubt that there are few more violent operations carried out on a routine basis. Listening to and experiencing the operation also taught me to respect my resulting wound. The pain of the deceased hip joint has, probably gone, but at this moment the pain from the operation makes all but the most limited movements impossible. My wife is proving to be an excellent nurse. My signs are all good, hence the early release from hospital, and if I am careful and respect the healing process I may be walking freely again in a month or so. This enforced change in lifestyle may at least leave time for more writing and reading.

Now to the subject of my title, energy and pain pending.

Those gallant few who have read my book, Imagine You Are An Aluminium Atom, will recall several instances in the book where I call out those I liberally class as Aluminium Ambassadors. Such may be scientists in prominent positions, such as Chief Scientific Advisor to the Alzheimer’s Society, others are editors of leading academic journals, such as the Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, while many are largely anonymous, soulless individuals charged with assembling huge, apparently authoritative tomes on the environmental toxicology of aluminium. Every country has these box-ticking organisations and several such reports will be produced each decade or so and unfortunately these are the reports used by governments and the rest of the establishment, media et c. in informing us about the benign nature of their subject, in the case herein, aluminium. Arguably the World Health Organisation is the most prominent and seemingly powerful perpetrator of tomes of lies.

Recently my friend and colleague Dr Guillemette Crepeaux brought to my attention France’s latest contribution to the tower of lies on the toxicity of aluminium in humans. You can find this report here and it is in French and conveniently Franglaise (English). I am informed that the author of the report is called Monsieur/Madame Personne, literally ‘Nobody’.

The purpose of reports such as the present one from France is to give the appearance of respectability (look everyone, we are taking the subject seriously) while providing a reference for the ‘nothing to see here’ brigades that protect the tyranny of The Aluminium Age.

The Aluminium Age Dr Christopher Exley · March 28, 2023 I am going to take a wild guess that there are very few scientists whose work has been exhibited at La Biennale de Venezia. In late 2015 I was contacted by someone responsible for curating an exhibition on behalf of Bahrain for the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale. The subject matter was Read full story

This ‘protection’ through the actions of ‘Nobody’ means that a lifetime of peer-reviewed published research can be ignored and aluminium propaganda substituted in its place. If you take a look at the sections on neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disease you will not find a single reference to the seminal research by my group. Perhaps this is to be expected given the power wielded by this research. However, their fear of these data and their implications is palpable in their complete omission. If these were the only omissions then someone somewhere might find this understandable. However, the vast majority of science published in this report is at best wrong and much more likely, just purposeful misinformation.

I had to put up with this aluminium industry propaganda all of my academic life and it took a certain determination and belief in science to overcome these lies. I fear for those scientists of integrity wishing to understand the tyranny of aluminium in laboratories around the world today. I suspect that there are many more ‘Nobodies’ looking to undermine and prevent their efforts.

Courage mon brave.