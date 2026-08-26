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Aloe's avatar
Aloe
Aug 26

Godspeed Professor Exley. I hope you mend quickly and are up and about soon. I still treasure the memory of reading your book twice and the information that I have intended to implant to friends, relatives, colleagues, etc. The beauty of your book among other things is that it is succinct as opposed to prolix ......to the point. I liken it to the dedication of Gettysburg for the burial of all the union soldiers that died during our Civil War. The celebrated speaker the president of Harvard spent over an hour in his lengthy ponderous presentation.

Abraham Lincoln spent roughly 3 minutes and who do we remember? I still cannot read the Gettysburg address without tears.

I quote you often and I even offered to share your book, but I believe you have made a solid impact clearly on me, of course, and those with whom I share your knowledge and your genius and your wisdom.

Again, God bless you and thank you and Godspeed on a speedy recovery !!

Allen J Duplantis MD

PS: I FEEL YOUR PAIN, NOT YOUR PHYSICAL PAIN BUT YOUR INTELLECTUAL AND SPIRITUAL PAIN. I AM A FORMER INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGIST WHO REFUSED THE JAB . however, like you, I refuse to give in and give up and one day hope to re-enter the "profession" so I can continue to be a healer.

Illegitimate non-Carborundum.

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Greg Wallis's avatar
Greg Wallis
Aug 26

I have such enormous respect for your opinions and research and you are one of the very few who deserve the title of hero. Thanks to you, and after drinking Volvic water every day for the last six months my short term memory, at the age of 66, has improved dramatically. I’m sincerely grateful, and avoid aluminium in every possible way.

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