Those clever people at Substack reminded me that it is was three years ago that I first put pen to Substack and began my accidental musings. Why not write an anniversary post they said.

Well, I have something in the planning stage but that is ‘in the planning’. But hey, am I forgetting something. What just happened, did RFK Jr just get sworn in as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Blimey and I only had to wait three years.

Not really, there was life before Substack just like there was football (Association Football) before the Premier League. During this ‘life’ I taught myself everything that there was to know and understand about just one small thing, aluminium. It took me about forty years and now I am ready to share this learning with the world.

It is tough being ignored for forty odd years (and counting) and in truth, you sort of get used to it. Whether it is your own Government or those purporting to represent the peoples of the World it is grating to have to read and hear lie after lie on your subject.

Never before have I been faced with the opportunity of an open ear. Even better, the ear of a Kennedy, the most famous family in US politics. (Apologies to Doro and Tricia (Bush), you have been a tremendous supporter of my work through your Achieving Optimal Health Conferences.) PS. Still available on You Tube and this too!

I think we are all Republicans now having watched live as every Democrat in Senate voted against the greatest living Democrat. That must hurt.

What might this mean, to have the ear of the US Secretary for Health and Human Services.

Why not start with the written lies. Just search ‘aluminum’ on any HHS website, for example the CDC and FDA websites, and almost everything written on the subject of aluminium and health is a lie. So, Mr Kennedy, let me correct those lies. Not simply with other opinions but with science, the very best science we have. The science that I have spent my life in trying to understand and communicate.

Now is the time, a time I did not believe would come. The time for the truth on human exposure to aluminium. A time of our time, a time to truly change the world.

Anyway, enough of my anniversary musings!