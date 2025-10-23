I have been lucky in science. I have met and worked with some true legends. One of the latter is Dan Perl.

Dan pioneered the application of x-ray spectrometry in identifying the co-localisation of aluminium and neurofibrillary tangles in Alzheimer’s disease brain tissue. Later, Dan confirmed his earlier observations using LAMMA a form of laser microprobe. Dan’s research was more than sufficiently robust to survive the attempt by the aluminium industry (Wellcome Trust and University of Oxford) to attribute all aluminium in brain tissue to contamination. I remember Dan at the Ciba Foundation Symposium in 1992 suggesting to Frank Watt, the corresponding author of the flawed Nature paper, that he should use LAMMA to confirm the presence of aluminium in senile plaques. I don’t think that Watt took him up on this, surprisingly! Of course, we unequivocally disproved the Nature nonsense in our seminal paper on familial Alzheimer’s disease.

Dan is also a great storyteller so if you are ever lucky enough to meet him ask him to tell you the story about the funeral of Henry Wisniewski, one of the infamous aluminium industry ambassadors as well as a reputed neuropathologist.

To honour Dan’s pioneering work on aluminium and neurofibrillary tangles I thought I would share some of our research in this field.

This first figure is taken from our paper identifying the co-localisation of aluminium and neurofibrillary tangles in neurones in a case of familial Alzheimer's disease.

In this figure from the same paper we see the co-localisation of aluminium and neurofibrillary tangles in both neurones and microglia.

The figure below is taken from our follow up paper and shows quite beautifully the co-localisation of aluminium and neurofibrillary tangles (tau) in pyramidal neurones in the temporal cortex in familial Alzheimer’s disease.

I particularly like the above figure taken from the same paper as it shows the characteristic ‘flame-like’ or ‘comma’ shape of the neurofibrillary tangle associated with aluminium.

I am confident that Dan Perl does not need the reassurance of my research to know that he was right over forty years ago.

Perhaps the more pertinent question is why, over forty years later, governments and the scientific community at large have not bitten this particular bullet and taken steps to protect us all from aluminium and Alzheimer’s disease.

Well, with someone willing to listen at the head of the most important health department in the world we just might take those first critical steps in making Alzheimer’s disease a disease of the past. Could we?