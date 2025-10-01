I have waited for the dust to settle before offering my musing on the suggestion that taking the painkiller acetaminophen (Tylenol/Paracetamol) during pregnancy is linked to the incidence of autism. Trump’s remarks at the infamous press conference on the apparent lack of autism in Cuba reminded me of a ‘joke’ here in the United Kingdom.

Why are there no painkillers in the jungle? Because the parrots eat them all.

I am not sure about the validity of Trump’s message about autism in Cuba but I am sure that Tylenol is not behind the autism epidemic.

Let me clarify this statement. It is possible that taking acetaminophen during pregnancy (and giving infants acetaminophen) contributes towards the CDC’s statistic of 1 in 31 children born in the USA going on to develop autism. After all, these painkillers contain significant amounts of aluminium. The tablets are coloured using aluminium lakes. I wrote about this in a recent musing.

Hence, Tylenol, Paracetamol and related products all contribute towards the body burden of aluminium. Acetaminophen is something of an anomaly since while we know that it kills pain we don’t exactly know how. It is possible that acetaminophen acts directly on the permeability of the blood brain barrier and in this way taking it during pregnancy might facilitate the entry of aluminium into the brain of both the mother and the developing foetus. The rudimentary nature of the infant blood brain barrier could mean that infants taking acetaminophen are more prone to accumulating aluminium (from all sources) in their brain tissue. I wrote about this in a previous musing.

I can agree that acetaminophen is bad because it contains aluminium, a problem that can be easily remedied by the manufacturer, and I can speculate that it might be worse because it impacts the permeability of the blood brain barrier to aluminium from all sources including vaccines.

However, as many of my regular readers will know. I do not buy into the 1 in 31 statistic. I am confident that this statistic includes kids that are just different. They do not suffer from any form of actual brain damage. They are just wired differently and the world is a better place for the presence of such kids.

I do believe that there is an epidemic of aluminium-induced brain damage and that this manifests in a number of outcomes including autism, attention deficit disorders, IQ and epilepsy to name just a few.

I am not convinced that exposure to acetaminophen alone explains profound autism. I have recently in previous musings described profound autism as severe debilitating brain damage. Perhaps a better definition of profound autism was recently provided by INSAR (International Society for Autism Research).

Significant cognitive impairment: An Intelligence Quotient (IQ) below 50.

Limited or no verbal language: Individuals may be non-speaking or minimally verbal, with communication primarily limited to expressing basic needs.

Extensive support needs: Requires 24/7, lifelong supervision and assistance with most activities of daily living (e.g., bathing, dressing, preparing meals).

Impaired adaptive skills: Adaptive functioning skills are significantly below age level.

Persistent challenges: These characteristics are not temporary but persist across different environments and situations.

Co-occurring conditions: This group has higher rates of co-occurring conditions like epilepsy and may exhibit challenging behaviours such as self-injury and aggression.

In the US approximately half a million individuals have profound autism.

Immediately prior to Trump’s announcement on Tylenol I wrote to Secretary Kennedy to explain why I did not believe that Tylenol was responsible for profound autism. I pointed out that acetaminophen exposure could explain neither the amount nor the distribution of aluminium in autism brain tissue. I reiterated my belief that aluminium is the cause of profound autism and that vaccines are a primary source of aluminium in autism brain tissue. I gave my opinion that profound autism is a wholly preventable disease and the first step in achieving this is a moratorium on the use of aluminium adjuvants in infant vaccines.

Well my disappointment listening to Trump talking about Tylenol turned to joyous disbelief when Trump turned his attention to vaccines and autism. He told the assembled press corps that his ‘advisors’ all standing sheepishly behind him at the time, had told him to wait a couple of weeks but he was going to wait no longer.

He said, we do not want aluminium in vaccines. He followed up with the statement that they are in the process of having aluminium removed from vaccines.

I could not believe my ears. I have waited forty years for some form of recognition of my life’s work and now I am hearing the President of the United States of America, no less, telling the world that aluminium is bad. I wonder where he might have got that message from.

The press corps completely missed this epiphany and only asked a few trivial and frankly meaningless questions. Unfortunately these are the individuals reporting to the world and so the pronouncements on aluminium never got any further than The White House. Well, not exactly, one can only imagine the eruptions that took place in the offices of the International Aluminium Industry. If they were not circling the wagons before then they most certainly are now.

I am a fan of Batman. Trumps words immediately reminded of Rachel Dawes’ paraphrasing of the well-known saying actions speak louder than words, specifically telling Bruce Wayne (Batman) that actions not words define you.

Mr Trump, take action, take aluminium out of all infant (all) vaccines now and make the children of the world healthy again.