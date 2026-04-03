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Paris Barnardine's avatar
Paris Barnardine
3d

Keep up the good work Mr. Exley

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
3d

So many people have the very same complaint. The name Elizabeth Bik comes up a lot regarding corruption at pub peer. There is no longer science especially when it comes to vaccines ergo pharma is behind it. It’s interesting to note that the beginning of corruption in journals started with Robert Maxwell when he bought Pergamon press. Robert’s daughter is Ghislaine Maxwell. The whole capture thing is extremely disconcerting and haven’t a clue how the corruption gets purged, like the vomit that it is.

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