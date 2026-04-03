What is happening to integrity in scientific publishing? For most of my time as an academic there existed strict protocols in respect of the publication of science (peer review) and in relation to commentary on published science. The latter involved documenting any reservations one might have on published science in a Letter to the Editor of the journal where the paper in question was published. The editor would then make a decision, sometimes involving those who originally peer reviewed the paper, as to the veracity of any criticisms. At this point the editor would send the critical Letter to the corresponding author of the paper in question to ask them to respond to any criticism. This often resulting in both the Letter to the Editor and the authors’ response being published together in the journal in question. On rare occasions the criticisms of the published science are so significant that the published paper must be retracted by its authors or rarer still by the editor of the journal.

This is how criticism of published science is conducted. Not any more. Below is an extract taken from my book Imagine You Are An Aluminium Atom.

Extracted Text

In another example of how publishers, this time Elsevier, are heavily influenced by external forces I recall how one day I came across, essentially out of the blue, a published Letter to the Editor about a paper I co-authored in the journal Toxicology. The notorious pro-vaccine troll David Hawkes was one of the authors of the letter. When I asked the Editor-in-Chief, Hans Marquardt, why we were completely unaware of it and, as is usual practice, we had not been given the opportunity to reply to the letter prior to its publication he answered in an email I have reproduced verbatim below:

Dear Dr Exley,

of course, you are absolutely right : I should have contacted you before publishing this letter. I have no explanation for this oversight. I sincerely apologize for this my mistake. I hope you can accept my apology.

Best wishes YOURS Hans

Professor Dr med Hans Marquardt

Subsequently he offered us a retrospective right of reply that we accepted and we submitted a rebuttal letter pointing out the true identities of the letters’ authors and how they had purposely not declared their background affiliations as a conflict of interests. Our rebuttal letter, copied in full below, was, almost immediately and as promised, published by Toxicology. Once again, contrary to the usual rules, they did not show our letter to Hawkes and Benhamu or review it in any way prior to its publication.

Letter to the Editor

It is somewhat understating the case to say that we were surprised to learn of the publication by Toxicology of a Letter to the Editor (Hawkes & Benhamu, 2017) which addressed our recent publication in the same journal (Crepeaux et al., 2017). We had not been informed about this Letter and so we had not been offered any right of reply to the Letter. An apology for this ‘oversight’ has since been forthcoming from the Editor.

Letters to the Editor of a highly reputed journal such as Toxicology are considered as publications in their own right. In this respect we are not aware if the Letter by Hawkes and Benhamu was peer-reviewed? Our manuscript received rigorous peer review as would be expected and it might also be expected that any Letter questioning the scientific content of our published paper would be peer-reviewed and that this process would probably involve the original reviewers of our manuscript. If such a process had taken place it is highly likely that the Letter by Hawkes and Benhamu would not have been published. Peer review would have established that the criticisms relating to our science were unfounded and only reflected the inexperience of the writers of this Letter in the field of aluminium adjuvants. We do not consider that we should now spend our time pointing out why the criticisms are either scientifically inept or simply ill-informed opinions. Again it is important to stress that our paper has already been thoroughly peer-reviewed by Toxicology unlike the Letter by Hawkes and Benhamu.

However, thorough peer-review of this Letter by Toxicology might have revealed the true motivation behind it. It would have revealed that the authors are both administrators and activists on behalf of a lobby group (Stop Australia’s (anti) Vaccine Network, SAVN) and spend a considerable amount of time criticising in print (usually in non-peer-reviewed blogs such as The Conversation) anyone or any group that publishes excellent and peer-reviewed science criticising the safety record of human vaccines. Hawkes and Benhamu must have been delighted when the highly esteemed journal Toxicology published their Letter, their attempt to blur the evidence that the toxicokinetics of aluminum adjuvants are very poorly understood and deserve in depth evaluation.

In their Letter, Hawkes and Benhamu suggest that we have not been straightforward about our connections with the not-for-profit organisation, Children’s Medical Safety Research Institute (CMSRI). We made it clear in the paper that the study was part-funded by the French Drug Agency ANSM, by CMSRI and by the University of British Columbia. Since none of us receive any form of ‘financial compensation’ (to use their phrase) from our roles on CMSRI’s Scientific Advisory Board, we deemed that such was sufficient in respect of possible conflict of interests.

Readers of Toxicology may like to note that neither Hawkes nor Benhamu revealed their clear conflict of interests, namely their involvement with the SAVN lobby group. Actually Hawkes and Benhamu were purposely vague in respect of their affiliations in that Hawkes suggests, incorrectly, that he is currently a staff member at the University of Melbourne and neither of the affiliations given by Benhamu have even heard of her! The use of these reputable affiliations as a front was clearly an attempt to deceive the Editor in believing that the authors of the Letter were credible.

The co-authors of Crepeaux et al. are all scientists and we all seek the truth even if such may be unpalatable to some. We do the best science that we can with the funding that is available and we subject it to the most rigorous peer review as we did in the case of this paper. We welcome open and constructive criticism and we expect the journals that publish our research to treat it with the respect it deserves. Unfortunately through an apparent ‘editorial oversight’ such was not the case this time.

Crepeaux, G., Eidi, H., David, M.O., Baba-Amer, Y., Tzavara, E., Giros, B., Authier, F.J., Exley, C., Shaw, C.A., Cadusseau, J., Gherardi, R.K., 2017. Non-linear dose-response of aluminium hydroxide adjuvant particles: selective low dose neurotoxicity. Toxicology 375, 48–57.

Hawkes, D., Benhamu J., 2017. Questions about methodological and ethical quality of a vaccine adjuvant critical paper. Toxicology 389, 53-54.

Professor Christopher Exley (on behalf of all authors)

The Birchall Centre, Lennard-Jones Laboratories, Keele University, Staffordshire, United Kingdom. c.exley@keele.ac.uk

Not long after the publication of our rebuttal letter, we received an email from someone called Mihail Grecea a so-called publishing ethics expert at Elsevier. As you will see below, not only was Hawkes and Benhamu’s letter about our research not peer reviewed by Toxicology but neither was our rebuttal. Elsevier had published our letter without reviewing its content until it was published. The email from Grecea informed us that our letter would now need to be withdrawn as it included false information concerning Hawkes’ affiliation. We had pointed out in our letter that Hawkes had used the University of Melbourne as his affiliation in his letter and not his actual full time employment at the Victoria Cytology Service, a private company promoting and selling the HPV vaccine. Before making this assertion in our rebuttal letter I had investigated Hawkes’ claim to be a member of staff at the University of Melbourne. I searched for his name using the University’s website search option and found no evidence of him. Allowing my curiosity to get the better of me I then asked various contacts at the University of Melbourne, and specifically the department he cited in his affiliation, if Hawkes was currently a staff member. Curiously I did not receive a single reply from anyone I emailed on the staff at the departments listed by Hawkes as his affiliations. Finally an extensive search on the web revealed that Hawkes is not listed as a staff member of any department at the University of Melbourne. When all of this detailed information was sent to Mihail Grecea at Elsevier they replied by sending us a link to the University of Melbourne’s ‘Find An Expert’ website where Hawkes’ affiliation with a division within the University, Pharmacology and Therapeutics, is listed as ‘honorary’. This honorary affiliation is also not an active web link on this somewhat peripheral website. Under no circumstances, at the time of writing the letter to Toxicology, was Hawkes a current member of staff at the University of Melbourne. I think that most reading this information would conclude that our allusion to Hawkes being somewhat liberal with the truth about his connections to the University of Melbourne was correct. However, Elsevier did not see it this way and insisted that our letter be withdrawn. It should be noted at this point that Elsevier’s ‘publishing ethics expert’ Mihail Grecea found nothing untoward in any other aspect of this charade including Hawkes’ non-disclosure of his clear conflicts of interests and the barrage of editorial errors made by Hans Marquardt and Elsevier’s publishing team. Only we, apparently were in error.

While very unhappy with this decision, I suggested that the only fair outcome would be if both Hawkes’ letter and our reply letter were withdrawn. I received the following reply from Kendall Wallace, the then co-editor, now Editor-in-Chief, of Toxicology.

Prof. Exley,

Let me introduce myself as co-editor with Prof. Marquardt for the Elsevier journal Toxicology. I corresponded with Prof. Marquardt Wednesday and we both agree with your latest email that Dr. Hawke’s letter should be retracted as well. Prof. Marquardt is presently preoccupied with other matters and some of the Elsevier staff has left for the Holidays, so it may be that we won’t be able to execute this retraction as quickly as we would hope. However, I assure you of our intentions and that both Hans and I will be working with Elsevier over the next few days to submit a letter of retraction as soon as possible.

I hope this satisfies any concerns you may have. Thank you,

Within just a few days of my receipt of this email, with Hans Marquardt hurriedly retired by the journal and no longer replying to any emails, Kendall Wallace went back on his decision to retract the Hawkes letter and did so without providing us with any reason. Indeed, he never corresponded with me directly about this decision. He, the Editor-in-Chief of the renowned journal Toxicology, was clearly embarrassed by being forced by someone in Elsevier to change his previous position. To steal and paraphrase an appropriate quotation from the great English bard, Shakespeare, ‘something was very rotten indeed in the state of Elsevier’ and it remains so to this day.

End of Extracted Text

Coming back to the present day, almost a decade on, imagine our surprise on receiving an email from Elsevier’s latest Publishing Ethics Expert, Dr Francesco Papi concerning our same paper from 2017. Dr Papi wished to bring to our attention, not a Letter to the Editor, but comments about our paper published anonymously on the notorious trolling platform known as PubPeer.

In the first instance one has to wonder why a supposed legitimate publishing company such as Elsevier would be looking to address anonymous comments made eight years ago on a wholly corrupt website.

I should reiterate that PubPeer has been shown to be a sham organisation fully supported by those with interests in Pharma and beyond. To read more about this scandalous trolling organisation read here and here.

So why is Elsevier demanding that authors, in this case us, address completely anonymous comments on a notorious trolling platform. Clearly someone with a modicum of influence within Elsevier and perhaps scientific publishing in general has sufficient power in prompting Editors and ethics specialists to have certain papers primarily on the subject of vaccines to be retracted. It is probably not a coincidence that the individual posting the comments on our work on PubPeer uses the Latin name for a PLANT, Hoya camphorifolia, as their disguise. See figure below.

The individual is clearly a plant/stooge working on behalf of Pharma and/or the aluminium industry. Perhaps more pertinent is why the attacks on our research are being made right now. Clearly comments made on PubPeer almost a decade ago had no impact at the time. Someone is looking to resurrect these anonymous comments in an attempt to have damming research on the subject of aluminium and vaccines removed from the published literature.

One such candidate must be the aforementioned David Hawkes. However, there is a new kid on the block called Alexei Morozov, a more disingenuous individual you will not find anywhere. Take a look below at the email he sent to me last year.

On Saturday, 14 June 2025 at 14:41, Алексей Морозов <moroza01@yandex.com> wrote:

Dear Professor Exley - I am a Russian writer working on my first book. It is about the history and the future of medicine. I am fascinated by your pioneering work and read your book. Could I ask you a few questions? Thank you, Alexei

Many of my colleagues received something similar and some even met with him.

Now feast your eyes on what this Russian/American pharmaceutical executive is actually writing about. In particular note the paragraph copied for you below.

Now here is an individual who is actively looking to have peer-reviewed, published vaccine safety science retracted. He is, of course, not working alone and he has been brought into the story as a consequence of the appointment of RFK Jr as head of Health and Human Services in the USA. He is surely part of Pharma and the aluminium industry initiative that I have called Circling The Wagons.

Intriguingly, we have recently heard back from Elsevier’s Dr Papi that any concerns raised on PubPeer and elsewhere were actually addressed in a Letter to the Editor published in 2018 and this brings the matter to a close. Really? I am not so sure that Hawkes, Morozov et alia are finished yet. We are bracing ourselves for the next anonymous attack on our science and on our integrity. Watch this space.