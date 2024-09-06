I want to take this opportunity to direct you towards JB Handley’s recent substack on autism.

JB Handley is a pioneer in bringing the cause and treatment of autism to a wider audience. I have corresponded with JB over a number of years and as a non-scientist he has as good a grasp of the ecotoxicology of autism as anyone.

JB asks, ‘What Will Americans Do?’

Regular readers of my substack will know that my epiphany on the subject of aluminium and autism came with our research documenting aluminium in brain tissue in autism. This research left me in no doubt that aluminium has a role to play in the aetiology of autism. I found myself asking the question ‘how much aluminium in brain tissue is too much?’

Perhaps a more pertinent question is how much aluminium in human brain tissue are we (Americans et al.) prepared to ignore before out of the crowd comes a shout, ‘the emperor is naked’.

Dialysis encephalopathy is a case in point. We all accept that aluminium is the cause of dialysis encephalopathy (DE), even the aluminium industry does not refute this fact. DE was a common ‘side effect’ in individuals on kidney dialysis in the 1970s and into the 1980s. At this time dialysis centres used potable water to clean the blood in individuals with faulty kidneys. The only problem was that in some regions the aluminium content of potable water was high and this aluminium was dialysed directly in the bloodstream and thereafter into the brain. Affected individuals developed dementia-like symptoms and many died before the cause of their condition was identified. Post mortem analyses showed massive neuronal loss, encephalopathy, commensurate with significant accumulations of aluminium. Thus, to summarise, aluminium in drinking water passed into the bloodstream through the dialysis membrane and thereafter through the blood brain barrier (a type of dialysis membrane?) into the brain. Note my substack post on the BBB.

Once in the brain, acutely neurotoxic aluminium caused rapid and massive loss of neurones and non-neuronal cells alike leading to dementia-like symptoms and in many cases death.

What might be another mechanism whereby within a relatively short period of time a significant amount of aluminium passes from the bloodstream into brain tissue to produce an encephalopathy in affected tissues. DE is undoubtedly an acute exposure to aluminium. What might be an equivalent acute exposure to aluminium in an infant?

I agree with JB Handley. Vaccine-induced encephalopathy underlies brain damage in autism. It is time to end this tyranny. What will Americans do? Just perhaps RFK Jr might bring this about in a future Trump administration. Let us hope or pray that this comes to pass.

