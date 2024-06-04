There is no ‘top trumps’ on the worst of vaccines that include an aluminium adjuvant. However, so-called vaccines against the human papilloma virus (HPV) must give most a run for their money. Herein I simply wish to direct you to critical comment and information on this subject. I hope that this will be sufficient to deter you from subjecting yourself or your child to this evil vaccine. I say vaccine and not vaccines because we were at least able to knock Glaxo Smith Klein’s Cervarix on the head. This leaves us with Merck’s Gardasil vaccines. No so-called vaccine, probably including covid products, has maimed and killed more adolescents over the past twenty years.

I have always and rightly been outspoken about this evil product and herein I would like to share this with you. Let’s start about ten years ago with an interview I gave for Christina England. The interview would be aired at a conference on HPV that she had organised.

A few years later I gave an interview to Courtenay Heading on the Isle of Man. Courtenay Heading is a giant of free speech and specifically targeting the independent government of the Isle of Man where he lives. Courtenay had organised a meeting on HPV and I followed our interview with a Keynote Presentation.

I will finish this brief exposition with the most important paper yet published on this subject. This paper has survived the extreme rigours of publication bias and prejudice within mainstream scientific publishing and has earned the respect of the editorial team at the International Journal of Risk and Safety in Medicine, a reputed journal.

The paper is open access please make sure that you read it in its entirety and share it and disseminate it as widely as possible. There are a number of lawsuits ongoing looking to bring Merck, the pedlar of Gardasil HPV vaccines, to justice. This paper and our collective efforts can help to bring this to pass.

No more children must be maimed and killed by this evil and worthless product.