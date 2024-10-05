Share this postSomething for the Weekend IIdrchristopherexley.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSomething for the Weekend IIA musing for those with too much time on their handsDr Christopher ExleyOct 05, 202447Share this postSomething for the Weekend IIdrchristopherexley.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther26ShareThis is a rare ‘treat’ for those of you who are still amused by the musing of Mr Aluminium.Enjoy! 47Share this postSomething for the Weekend IIdrchristopherexley.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther26Share
Just finished the interview video. Thank so much for the video and messages you give us and the truth you insisted for the whole humanity. Your message on autism at the end is truly important to me. Thank you.
Love your wisdom and insights into so many things that we take for granted!!