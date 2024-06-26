What do we need to know about the chemistry of aluminium in order to understand its biological availability in humans?

There are some simple rules to follow:

Rule Number One

The form of aluminium which is bound by functional groups on biomolecules is its free trivalent aqueous cation, Al3+ (aq) .

What could be simpler.

Do not, for example, be confused by the pH-dependent hydrolytic chemistry of aluminium (Equation1 below).

Al3+ (aq) ↔ AlOH2+ (aq) ↔ Al(OH) 2 + (aq) ↔ Al(OH) 3(aq) ↔ Al(OH) 4 - (aq) (1)

While the distribution of these monomeric forms of aluminium is dependent upon the pH of the environment (or physiological milieu), for example, the aluminate anion (Al(OH) 4 - (aq)) and the divalent cation (AlOH2+(aq)) being the predominant forms of soluble aluminium at pH above 7.0 and around pH 5.0, respectively. It is the Al3+(aq) cation which will determine any subsequent chemistry and be bound by, for example, a functional group on a protein.

It is the Al3+(aq) which forms the strongest bonds with biomolecules.

The equilibria governing the distribution of the aqueous monomers of aluminium (Equation 1) are practically instantaneous. This means that as soon as Al3+(aq) is bound by any functional group, the equilibrium shifts to replace it, and this will continue until a new equilibrium position is reached between the new aluminium complex and Al3+(aq) and the sum of its hydrolytic forms (Equation 2).

Al-Complex ↔ Al3+ (aq) ↔ AlOH2+ (aq) ↔ Al(OH) 2 + (aq) ↔ Al(OH) 3(aq) ↔ Al(OH) 4 - (aq) (2)

So, when the iron transport protein transferrin binds aluminium in the blood at pH 7.4 (where Al(OH) 4 - (aq) is the predominant hydrolytic form of aluminium) or a carboxylate ligand on a fish gill epithelium binds aluminium in water at pH 5.0 (where AlOH2+(aq) is the predominant hydrolytic form of aluminium) in both cases, it is Al3+(aq) which is bound.

This is rule number one and without this knowledge and understanding you cannot understand human exposure to aluminium.

I will write about rule number two in a subsequent post.