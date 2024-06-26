What do we need to know about the chemistry of aluminium in order to understand its biological availability in humans?
There are some simple rules to follow:
Rule Number One
The form of aluminium which is bound by functional groups on biomolecules is its free trivalent aqueous cation, Al3+(aq).
What could be simpler.
Do not, for example, be confused by the pH-dependent hydrolytic chemistry of aluminium (Equation1 below).
Al3+(aq) ↔ AlOH2+(aq) ↔ Al(OH)2+(aq) ↔ Al(OH)3(aq) ↔ Al(OH)4-(aq) (1)
While the distribution of these monomeric forms of aluminium is dependent upon the pH of the environment (or physiological milieu), for example, the aluminate anion (Al(OH)4- (aq)) and the divalent cation (AlOH2+(aq)) being the predominant forms of soluble aluminium at pH above 7.0 and around pH 5.0, respectively. It is the Al3+(aq) cation which will determine any subsequent chemistry and be bound by, for example, a functional group on a protein.
It is the Al3+(aq) which forms the strongest bonds with biomolecules.
The equilibria governing the distribution of the aqueous monomers of aluminium (Equation 1) are practically instantaneous. This means that as soon as Al3+(aq) is bound by any functional group, the equilibrium shifts to replace it, and this will continue until a new equilibrium position is reached between the new aluminium complex and Al3+(aq) and the sum of its hydrolytic forms (Equation 2).
Al-Complex ↔ Al3+(aq) ↔ AlOH2+(aq) ↔ Al(OH)2+(aq) ↔ Al(OH)3(aq) ↔ Al(OH)4-(aq) (2)
So, when the iron transport protein transferrin binds aluminium in the blood at pH 7.4 (where Al(OH)4-(aq) is the predominant hydrolytic form of aluminium) or a carboxylate ligand on a fish gill epithelium binds aluminium in water at pH 5.0 (where AlOH2+(aq) is the predominant hydrolytic form of aluminium) in both cases, it is Al3+(aq) which is bound.
This is rule number one and without this knowledge and understanding you cannot understand human exposure to aluminium.
I will write about rule number two in a subsequent post.
I had to read that multuple times, (my chemistry is very rusty, if it ever was good enough), so the take away...Al3+ is always the (bioavailabe form?) doing the binding with human proteins, irrespective of pH, and thus the "name" of the chemical complex (?). Now I need to know why Al3+ is significant....waiting for part 2.
Thank you for taking the time to explain Al.