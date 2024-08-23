About six months ago I wrote about the John Maddox Prize in my post celebrating Naomi Wolf.

Well, following this musing many of you contacted me to inform me that they had nominated me for the prize. I only know this because you told me. I heard absolutely nothing from Nature, the journal coordinating the prize.

Just two days ago I received the email copied below.

Dear Christopher Exley

Madhabi Paul has recommended you for The John Maddox Prize the as they think you would be a great applicant!

Please take a look at our website and apply here.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact us at awards@nature.com.

Kind regards

Nature Awards Team

Really? Well, first of all many thanks to Madhabi Paul but what happened here. Did this nomination slip through the net and escape censorship? Those of you who did nominate me previously might like to ask the Nature Awards Team (their email is above ) why I was never informed of your nomination.

Just perhaps the establishment has decided that I am not longer a threat to their tyranny or…….(to be continued).