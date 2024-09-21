It is over two years since I wrote my post on silicon-rich mineral waters. My substack musings were in their infancy and likewise my number of subscribers and so I thought it couldn’t do any harm to reprise this very important subject.

I am not going herein to write about the detailed chemistry behind this subject, interested readers and can find this in a later post.

A frequently asked question in relation to human exposure to aluminium is something along the lines of ‘well what can I do about it?’

My answer is that as a bare minimum you can do what I do and that is to adopt regular drinking of a silicon-rich mineral water as a philosophy for healthy living. Not detox, not a one-off treatment, a commitment to drink about 1L (or as much as you are able to drink) of a silicon-rich mineral water each and every day for the rest of your life.

So, some quick-fire facts.

We defined a silicon-rich mineral water as any water that has a ‘silica’ concentration of 30ppm (mg/L) or more.

There is no ‘silica’ in these waters. The term comes from the historical use of this term by water treatment companies and suppliers.

The silicon content of any water with a silica concentration of 30ppm is actually 14ppm and the silicon is present in the water as silicic acid.

All potable waters contain silicic acid and this silicic acid is absorbed from the gut into the bloodstream along with water.

The significance of the concentration, 30ppm, is that this is the amount of silicic acid which must enter the bloodstream to form stable, transient, complexes with aluminium. See my chemistry post on this subject for the wonderful detail.

Upon binding aluminium to form something called an hydroxyaluminosilicate (HAS) the complexes are filtered from the blood by the kidney and aluminium ends up in your urine where it is removed from the body.

This is how silicon, as silicic acid, facilitates the excretion of aluminium from the body in the urine.

I say body because while silicic acid binds aluminium present in the blood all aluminium in the tissues, including the brain, is in dynamic equilibrium with aluminium in the blood. So when aluminium is removed from the blood it is replaced by aluminium moving from the tissues, hence the removal of aluminium from the whole body.

We say that regular drinking of a silicon-rich mineral water lowers the body burden of aluminium and so helps to protect from the ravages of aluminium including such devastating diseases as Alzheimer’s disease and autism.

Don’t take my word for this. Go to my website and look through my many scientific publications where you will find all the peer-reviewed science to support my views including clinical trials in which individuals with Alzheimer’s disease benefitted from drinking a silicon-rich mineral water over a 12 week period.

You can also find all this information in my book including a Silicon Fact Sheet that I have reproduced for you below.

