The NTP Report on fluoridation has now been published and pulls no punches on a role for fluoridation in cognitive decline in adolescents.

May I take this as an opportunity to remind old and new readers alike of my posts on this subject.

And then there is….

I know that I am a broken record and you may well be fed up of hearing Frank Ifield singing Cry Wolf over and over again but……this is what Dr’s Newsletter is all about. Someone has to continue to tell the untold story of the tyranny of The Aluminium Age.

Who knows, one day these random musings and rants may form part of the history of humankind. Who knows.