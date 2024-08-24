The NTP Report on fluoridation has now been published and pulls no punches on a role for fluoridation in cognitive decline in adolescents.
May I take this as an opportunity to remind old and new readers alike of my posts on this subject.
And then there is….
I know that I am a broken record and you may well be fed up of hearing Frank Ifield singing Cry Wolf over and over again but……this is what Dr’s Newsletter is all about. Someone has to continue to tell the untold story of the tyranny of The Aluminium Age.
Who knows, one day these random musings and rants may form part of the history of humankind. Who knows.
Keep it up. I am cast as the swivel eyed loon by most of my family. I have actually been told by some to "stop frightening the children - they might stop cleaning their teeth with toothpaste" etc.. The parents of these children are of above average IQ, but have clearly been brainwashed as they dozed through maths, science & history at school. Without the encouragement from you & a handful of others in the resistance, I'd roll over & be quiet.
Just another crime against humanity - between poisonous shots and positioned water and food it is a credit to our maker/designer/Devine source that any of us survive - all credit given..