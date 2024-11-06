May I just begin this musing by shouting FREEDOM. Yes, perhaps the most unlikely of freedom fighters, Trump, will be the next US president. I say, freedom fighter, since if he keeps his word and listens to RFK Jr’s advice then we may all be receiving a sliver of freedom sometime in the future. Go Bobby!

In the meantime it was good to see everyone’s favourite investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen sitting in for Del on The Highwire last week. Imagine my surprise when I made an impromptu appearance. An interview I gave Del back in 2017, I think I wrote about this event in an earlier musing.

JJ used a brief excerpt from this interview in his piece on Scientific Fraud and Alzheimer's Disease. The focus of the story was an epoch setting paper on Alzheimer’s disease that has since been proven to be fraudulent. Does that sound familiar to regular readers of my musings? Didn’t I write about this in a substack over two years ago?

Well it is never too late to get a citation from the inestimable JJ and so I can only be pleased with the added publicity.

Another segment of JJ’s Highwire show focussed on the recent court ruling on fluoride toxicity and an interview with the lawyer Michael Connett. JJ has written extensively about this issue on his substack. Again, regular readers of Dr’s Newsletter will know that I have written three posts on this subject, the most recent being called Potable Water Fluoridation.

I appreciate that I risk sounding like a broken record but my message on fluoride does seem to be falling on deaf ears. I have sent an email to Michael Connett on this subject without reply. I had intended to comment on JJ’s substack post but I find that only paid subscribers can comment on his posts. Why?

We now hear that RFK Jr will relay the message on fluoride to President Elect Trump. But what is the message and how rigorous is the science that supports the message. All the main players in this field including JJ, Del, Michael Connett and RFK Jr emphasise the critical importance of the science.

So, what is it that we actually know. Let us be entirely clear. We know that human exposure to fluoride is linked with human disease including, for example, Alzheimer’s disease. However, the current discussion is about potable water fluoridation and the concomitant exposure in humans of fluoride concentrations generally below 1ppm, 1 mg/L. Robust studies in epidemiology and medical statistics continue to suggest detrimental effects in human cognition even at these low concentrations. The caveat remains that no peer reviewed published research has identified a mechanism whereby fluoride in potable water at such low concentrations is responsible for cognitive impairment and even Alzheimer’s disease.

What does this situation remind you of? Hopefully my last musing on substack, Essentially Silicon.

In Essentially Silicon I explain how no mechanism of silicon essentiality in humans was described until Derek Birchall and I demonstrated experimentally and irrefutably that silicon protects against the toxicity of aluminium. Therein lies the essentiality of the second most abundant element of the Earth’s crust.

I am telling you and anyone who is prepared to listen that the only way that the concentration of fluoride found in potable water could be responsible for brain damage in humans is through it increasing the biological availability of aluminium in the diet. Fluoride in potable water increases the absorption of aluminium across the gastrointestinal tract. This is what the SCIENCE is telling us.

With this in mind why is there absolutely no mention of this anywhere in written or verbal depositions relating to this landmark court case? The answer is quite straightforward. Who had the power to delay by years the publication of the National Toxicology Program (NTP) report in the first instance. Answer, the global aluminium industry. The aluminium industry knows that the toxicity of fluoride in potable water is all down to aluminium and this fact MUST NOT BE REVEALED. The aluminium industry knows that it exists on a precipice (hence my removal from academia and research) and that any mention of aluminium in a court ruling implicating fluoride in human toxicity would be disastrous. The global aluminium industry has a very long way to fall and should this happen the collateral damage to governments and industry would be earth shattering. Much better to let fluoride take the wrap and wait (for as long as possible) for the science to catch up.

It is not my intention to be the one who continually bursts the balloon of hope but this is what the pin of SCIENCE actually tells us. If you honestly believe in following the science then Bobby ask Trump to ban (advise against) fluoridation of potable water but for the right reasons. To help to prevent the epidemic of neurodegenerative disease caused by human exposure to aluminium.