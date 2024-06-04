Dr’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
HPV Vaccine
The war on adolescents
9 hrs ago
•
Dr Christopher Exley
309
Share this post
HPV Vaccine
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
88
May 2024
Definitely Aluminium Poisoning (Part One)
Dr's Newsletter dons a white coat and stethoscope to offer a definitive diagnosis
May 23
•
Dr Christopher Exley
93
Share this post
Definitely Aluminium Poisoning (Part One)
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34
Killing Us Softly Part 2
NHS propaganda on aluminium adjuvants is relentless and harmful
May 16
•
Dr Christopher Exley
119
Share this post
Killing Us Softly Part 2
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
66
Killing us Softly Part 1
More NHS propaganda for the masses
May 3
•
Dr Christopher Exley
105
Share this post
Killing us Softly Part 1
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
53
April 2024
A Contribution to Science
Something for the text books of the future (assuming that there are any)
Apr 22
•
Dr Christopher Exley
94
Share this post
A Contribution to Science
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
The Price of Censorship
Why is Facebook/Meta (whatever) censoring my research?
Apr 10
•
Dr Christopher Exley
87
Share this post
The Price of Censorship
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
The Sunday Papers
Here's a little something that you wont find in your Sunday paper
Apr 7
•
Dr Christopher Exley
56
Share this post
The Sunday Papers
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
10
My Favourite Things V
Beating the censors over and over again
Apr 1
•
Dr Christopher Exley
50
Share this post
My Favourite Things V
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
March 2024
Something For The Weekend
A dose of Doctor for Easter
Mar 30
•
Dr Christopher Exley
45
Share this post
Something For The Weekend
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
A Penny for Your Thoughts
Said the antigen to the aluminium adjuvant
Mar 20
•
Dr Christopher Exley
80
Share this post
A Penny for Your Thoughts
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
65
Who's Afraid of Big Bad Naomi Wolf
She'll huff and she'll puff and she will blow down the house of aluminium
Mar 13
•
Dr Christopher Exley
95
Share this post
Who's Afraid of Big Bad Naomi Wolf
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
39
Thou Shalt Not Publish
Will science publishing survive the internet
Mar 7
•
Dr Christopher Exley
75
Share this post
Thou Shalt Not Publish
drchristopherexley.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
© 2024 Dr Christopher Exley
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts