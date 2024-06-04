Dr’s Newsletter

The war on adolescents
  
Dr Christopher Exley
88

May 2024

Definitely Aluminium Poisoning (Part One)
Dr's Newsletter dons a white coat and stethoscope to offer a definitive diagnosis
  
Dr Christopher Exley
34
Killing Us Softly Part 2
NHS propaganda on aluminium adjuvants is relentless and harmful
  
Dr Christopher Exley
66
Killing us Softly Part 1
More NHS propaganda for the masses
  
Dr Christopher Exley
53

April 2024

A Contribution to Science
Something for the text books of the future (assuming that there are any)
  
Dr Christopher Exley
59
The Price of Censorship
Why is Facebook/Meta (whatever) censoring my research?
  
Dr Christopher Exley
26
The Sunday Papers
Here's a little something that you wont find in your Sunday paper
  
Dr Christopher Exley
10
My Favourite Things V
Beating the censors over and over again
  
Dr Christopher Exley
11

March 2024

Something For The Weekend
A dose of Doctor for Easter
  
Dr Christopher Exley
11
A Penny for Your Thoughts
Said the antigen to the aluminium adjuvant
  
Dr Christopher Exley
65
Who's Afraid of Big Bad Naomi Wolf
She'll huff and she'll puff and she will blow down the house of aluminium
  
Dr Christopher Exley
39
Thou Shalt Not Publish
Will science publishing survive the internet
  
Dr Christopher Exley
22
